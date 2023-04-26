 Lynk, SpaceX connect with Rogers on Canada coverage - Mobile World Live
Home

Lynk, SpaceX connect with Rogers on Canada coverage

26 APR 2023

Satellite service provider Lynk Global continued to win custom with operators, agreeing a deal with Canada-based Rogers Communications to deliver connectivity to standard mobile devices beginning in 2024.

Rogers Communications stated the link up will make it the first operator in Canada to provide coast-to-coast satellite coverage when combined with another connectivity deal it announced separately with SpaceX covering its Starlink constellation.

The operator plans to employ both satellite companies to provide services in remote areas and along major roads in rural areas, initially offering SMS with a longer term goal of adding voice and data services covering access to emergency services.

Lynk Global CEO Charles Miller noted Rogers Communications is an “ideal partner” due to its standing in Canada, with “strong, national spectrum holdings” and wireless networks.

Rogers Communications stated the satellite-to-phone services add to a deployment of 5G while advancing its commitments to boost public safety.

Earlier this month, Lynk Global won a deal to provide services to Vodafone Ghana, its second with the operator’s parent Telecel Group.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll

