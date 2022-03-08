Lynk Global targeting commercial lift-off by year-end

INTERVIEW: Mobile operators form the core of satellite service provider Lynk Global’s plans to deliver connectivity across the globe, with the company on the brink of launching commercial services, president and CEO Charles Miller (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

The executive explained Lynk Global is taking a different approach to satellite connectivity by incorporating base station software directly into its birds, but is working on a strict wholesale model rather than trying to compete with operators in the retail space.

“We’re going to help MNOs monetise their existing spectrum, fill up all the blackspots where they already have spectrum and help them make more money. And we’re going to make money too.”

“So it is a win-win deal.”

“We’re not doing retail, we’re a wholesale. Think of this as an American Tower in space. We’re going to extend your network everywhere”.

Lynk Global can connect to any mobile device rather than specialised units, Miller explained.

“We’ve connected thousands of mobile phones in five different countries”, along with vehicles, tablets and “John Deere tractors”.

Lynk Global is preparing to launch its sixth satellite on 1 April through a deal with SpaceX, and agreed partnerships with eight MNOs so far.

Miller added it is signing a fresh deal every month and aims to have 12 in place by the year-end, its target timeline for launching its commercial service.

