Lynk claims first sat-to-phone calls at rival’s expense

Lynk Global provided video proof of a test it claimed marked the first two-way voice calls on a satellite-to-phone service using standard phones and its low orbit satellite network, despite competitor AST SpaceMobile making the same claim earlier this year.

AST SpaceMobile announced a two-way satellite call to Rakuten Group using unmodified smartphones and AT&T spectrum in April, which at the time it asserted was an industry first.

Lynk Global CEO Charles Miller told Mobile World Live (MWL) today its own first two-way call took place 1 June. He disputed AST SpaceMobile’s claim by stating there’s no video or audio proof that the call took place.

“I don’t think they did it. I don’t think it is working,” he told MWL.

The Lynk tests used Samsung phones to connect the calls in real time to and from the company’s satellites.

Some of the calls in the video were to employees standing in the same field while others were from the company’s headquarters in the state of Virginia to another city in the same state. There was also a satellite-based call that took place across two locations in London.

In addition to testing two-way voice calls, the company noted in its video that texting via satellite was also enabled.

Last month, Lynk Global announced a partnership with operator Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC) for a beta trial of its SMS texting service and cell broadcast across the islands of the Republic of Palau.

It patented technology in 2017 and started commercial testing in space in 2019. The service is designed to work on 2G, 4G and 5G technologies.