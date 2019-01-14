Low-cost smartphones head Samsung India fightback - Mobile World Live

Samsung detailed plans to release a budget smartphone lineup in India as it seeks to claw back market share lost to Chinese rivals in the market.

Asim Warsi, head of Samsung’s Indian mobile phone business, told Reuters the vendor will launch three new M-Series phones in India at the end of January through its own website and Amazon’s local operation. While mainly aimed at shoring up Samsung’s position in India, these devices will also be launched globally following their debut in the country.

The online sales element is important: Warsi told Reuters revenue from the channel is in the double-digits. Following government efforts to boost production of components and complete devices in the country, all M-Series smartphones will be made in India.

Warsi said prices will range from less than INR10,000 ($141) to INR20,000, and the models will offer high-end features including quick charging technologies.

“The M-Series has been built around and incepted around Indian millennial consumers,” said Warsi.

Fightback

Figures from Canalys showed the vendor tussled with Chinese rival Xiaomi for the top spot in Indian smartphone shipments during the opening half of 2018.

During 2018 it opened a new mobile manufacturing plant near capital New Delhi, as well as its biggest global mobile phone store. It currently has 250,000 retail outlets and 2,000 stores in the country.