Loon pushes FCC for E-band access - Mobile World Live

Alphabet subsidiary Loon pressed the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to allow it to tap spectrum between 70GHz and 90GHz (E-band), aiming to overcome resistance from operators seeking to use it for 5G backhaul.

Documents showed the company argued its case in a series of recent meetings with FCC staff, stating the regulator could adopt new rules opening the frequencies to air- and sea-based connectivity services which rely on “antennas in motion” without risking significant interference with fixed terrestrial systems.

It stated existing data provided sufficient evidence for the move without waiting for fresh coexistence research.

“Authorising antennas in motion will not distract the FCC from, or delay deployment of, 5G”, Loon argued, stating the move could boost rural rollouts.

It added an existing registration framework could be used by terrestrial and aerospace players to coordinate usage, and backed dynamic spectrum sharing to “enable even more efficient and innovative use”.

Loon’s comments were part of a consultation process launched by the FCC in June.

Industry group CTIA previously dismissed Loon’s proposal as “premature”, insisting “significant additional engineering analysis” was required to prove services using antennas in motion would not interfere with fixed backhaul.

Verizon pressed the FCC to focus on updating rules for fixed wireless 5G backhaul and delay approval for antennas in motion until new interference studies are completed.