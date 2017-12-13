English
Longtime T-Mobile commercial chief exits

13 DEC 2017

Andrew Sherrard, T-Mobile US’ chief commercial officer and key player in the operator’s “uncarrier” makeover, left the company after a 14-year run, GeekWire reported.

The news was relayed to employees by COO Mike Sievert in a company email that outlined several organisational changes. According to a copy of the email obtained by GeekWire, Matt Staneff was promoted to fill Sherrard’s shoes as T-Mobile’s new chief commercial officer.

Sievert did not provide a reason for Sherrard’s departure or mention Sherrard’s next move in his email. The note only thanked Sherrard for his “many contributions to our success” and wished him “nothing but the best in his next adventure”.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Sherrard’s LinkedIn profile nor his Twitter account have been updated to reflect his reported exit.

The news came just ahead of an announcement from T-Mobile on Wednesday (13 December) that it signed an agreement to acquire payTV provider Layer3 TV for an undisclosed sum. The operator pledged to extend its “uncarrier” model to challenge cable and satellite TV players.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

