 London Underground 4G timeline at risk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

London Underground 4G timeline at risk

21 OCT 2019

Proposed changes to plans to deploy 4G technology on the London Underground threatened to derail the project, with operators facing higher costs than anticipated, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Public transit authority Transport for London (TfL) aimed to begin offering LTE on one undeground train line in 2020, with the remaining lines to follow over the comining years.

But proposed changes could lead to operators paying more than expected on rollouts, with the deployment also hamstrung by the development of a 4G network for emergency services, which was due to be installed at the same time as the TfL network, but has been marred with delays since announced in 2015.

Sources told the newspaper it was unclear how transport chiefs would split the cost of network deployments between operators and the government.

A TfL representative told The Sunday Times the underground train network is a tough place to install new technology, but said the transit authority is “on target to deliver mobile connectivity within our stations and tunnels as planned”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

LTE leads Ethio Telecom defence ahead of liberalisation

Ericsson takes blame for widespread outages

LTE set for fundamental role in 5G era
MBBFORUM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association