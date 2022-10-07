 Liverpool FC seeks Extreme Wi-Fi - Mobile World Live
Home

Liverpool FC seeks Extreme Wi-Fi

07 OCT 2022

Extreme Networks and Verizon Business secured a deal to deploy Wi-Fi access points at English Premier League football team Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium, their latest step under a partnership announced in May.

Liverpool FC contracted Extreme Networks to deploy its Wi-Fi 6 access points to provide mobile ticketing, cashless purchases and video streaming.

The football club will use Extreme Networks’ analytics platform to collect real-time data on elements including footfall, app use and digital engagement.

A cloud platform will be used to control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, configure devices and deliver analytics on the health, performance and security of the network.

Drew Crisp, SVP of digital at Liverpool FC, explained the Extreme Networks’ collaboration will “provide supporters with the latest generation of wireless connectivity”, offering access to the club’s “best-in-class digital offerings”.

In a separate, related statement, Verizon Business CRO Massimo Peselli predicted the move will shorten queues and streamline “matchday operations and more”.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

