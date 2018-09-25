English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Liberty Global, Sunrise partnership on the table

25 SEP 2018

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries identified Swiss operator Sunrise Communications as a possible partner, reigniting the potential of a tie-up between the two following reported discussions earlier in the year.

Speaking to Bloomberg in a television interview, Fries said the cable operator was focused on improving its network and product offering in the country, while exploring options to bolster its business.

Fries reportedly said earlier this month it had struggled in the market due to the level of competition for mobile, fixed-line, internet and TV services. In March, Liberty Global reportedly entered into discussions with Sunrise about establishing a joint venture in the country, but a deal is yet to be announced.

The CEO confirmed Sunrise could yet be a potential partner, stating a deal was possible: “There aren’t many operators in the market, so that would be one of them.”

Dutch deal
When reporting the original discussions in March, Bloomberg said a possible deal between could mirror the agreement Liberty Global has with Vodafone Group in the Netherlands, where the pair established the VodafoneZiggo joint venture, offering converged mobile, fixed line, TV and broadband services.

Liberty Global has also since agreed a wider deal to sell its operations in Germany and the CEE region to Vodafone.

As part of its options for its Swiss business, Liberty Global also recently raised the prospect of conducting an IPO.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson bags multi-country Liberty Global contract

EC clears Liberty Global’s 2014 Ziggo deal

Vodafone CEO berates DT following €18.4B Liberty deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association