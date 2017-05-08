English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Liberty Global not seeing quadplay benefits

08 MAY 2017

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries (pictured) said the multiplay media company suffered a “soft start to the year”, due in part to the performance of its mobile divisions in Belgium and the UK.

In its European investor call, Fries said the company was yet to experience the full synergies from its quadplay strategy, with the process just beginning in the UK and not fully developed in Belgium.

He added a decline in revenue from handset sales in the UK and a reduction in its prepay customer base in Belgium, as a result of new regulations around registering these users, hit its earnings during its Q1 2017.

UK mobile revenue declined 9 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, with a 7 per cent dip in Belgium. The two countries now generate 90 per cent of Liberty Global’s European mobile revenue following the separation of its Netherlands unit into a JV with Vodafone, which was completed at the turn of 2017.

 

Liberty ended Q1 with 6.4 million subscribers across Europe, a net increase of 18,200 during the three months, compared with an adjusted increase of 22,100 in the same period of last year.

“The European mobile business is clearly one that can come under pressure quickly and it’s not always in your control as and when [the issues] appear,” Fries said.

He added the company had to: “react to competition and be quick on your feet” in these markets.

Its Q1 2016 results were adjusted to omit data from its Netherlands Ziggo business, and reflect the acquisition of Base Belgium from KPN in February 2016.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Liberty Global’s mobile business registered a net increase of 39,100 subscribers to 3.7 million.

Operating profit for its European businesses across all sectors in the opening quarter of 2017 was $431 million, an 18 per cent decline year-on-year. Its Latin American and Caribbean unit reported an operating profit of $138 million, up 130 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Liberty Global kickstart merger talks

Telefonica taps Liberty Global over O2 UK merger

Zain, Liberty Global throw weight behind Iflix

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association