English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Liberty Global mulling larger Swiss role

21 MAR 2018

Liberty Global reportedly entered into discussions with Swiss operator Sunrise about establishing a joint venture in the country.

The cable and telecoms group believes such a tie-up would boost both companies’ presence in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported. Any deal could mirror Liberty Global’s partnership in the Netherlands with Vodafone Group, which it launched in 2017, the news outlet said.

Dubbed VodafoneZiggo, the Dutch joint venture offers converged mobile, fixed line, TV and broadband services.

Vodafone Group and Liberty Global revealed early last month they had restarted talks about a wider tie-up regarding overlapping assets in Europe.

Core market
Liberty Global recently indicated an ambition to step up its presence in Switzerland.

CEO Mike Fries reportedly said during the company’s 2017 results presentation it wanted to be a larger player in Switzerland, as part of a strategy to continue investing in core markets. 

Bloomberg added Sunrise and Liberty Global are working with advisers to evaluate strategic options and there was every possibility an agreement may not be reached.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ofcom sets date for UK 5G auction

Ofcom reveals final bidders in UK 5G auction

Vodafone, Nokia to build 4G on the moon
MWC18 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association