Liberty Global mulling larger Swiss role

Liberty Global reportedly entered into discussions with Swiss operator Sunrise about establishing a joint venture in the country.

The cable and telecoms group believes such a tie-up would boost both companies’ presence in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported. Any deal could mirror Liberty Global’s partnership in the Netherlands with Vodafone Group, which it launched in 2017, the news outlet said.

Dubbed VodafoneZiggo, the Dutch joint venture offers converged mobile, fixed line, TV and broadband services.

Vodafone Group and Liberty Global revealed early last month they had restarted talks about a wider tie-up regarding overlapping assets in Europe.

Core market

Liberty Global recently indicated an ambition to step up its presence in Switzerland.

CEO Mike Fries reportedly said during the company’s 2017 results presentation it wanted to be a larger player in Switzerland, as part of a strategy to continue investing in core markets.

Bloomberg added Sunrise and Liberty Global are working with advisers to evaluate strategic options and there was every possibility an agreement may not be reached.