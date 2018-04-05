Liberty Global again seeks EU nod to 2014 deal

Liberty Global resubmitted a request for European regulators to approve its takeover of Netherlands-based cable company Ziggo, six months after initial clearance to the deal was annulled.

A filing on the European Commission’s website showed Liberty Global is again seeking clearance for the deal, first struck in 2014, with a decision expected by 15 May.

The deal was approved by the European Commission in 2014, but the European Court of Justice quashed the original ruling in October 2017. The court said its decision was based on unresolved issues around the impact of the alliance on the pay-TV market, following a challenge by Dutch incumbent KPN.

Liberty Global’s acquisition has already gone ahead, and saw the combination of cable companies UPC and Ziggo in the Netherlands.

Since then, of course, the joint UPC, Ziggo entity merged with Vodafone Netherlands to create an integrated fixed and mobile player, owned by Vodafone and Liberty.

When the ruling was overturned six months ago, a Financial Times report said the decision could cause “havoc” for the VodafoneZiggo entity, which would also need merger clearance again.