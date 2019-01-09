 LG warns of Q4 profit slump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

LG warns of Q4 profit slump

09 JAN 2019

LG Electronics warned its operating profit for Q4 2018 fell sharply as global consumer electronics markets weakened during growing trade concerns between China and the US.

In a preliminary earnings statement, the vendor reported its operating profit would likely drop 80 per cent year-on-year to KRW75.3 billion ($67 million), with consolidated revenue down 6.9 per cent to nearly KRW15.8 trillion.

Analysts said earnings were weighed down by increases in bonuses and marketing expenses for smartphones, Reuters reported.

The company’s operating profit for 2018 is forecast to increase 9.5 per cent from the previous year to KRW2.7 trillion, with annual sales expected to remain flat at about KRW61.3 trillion.

Its final earnings results for 2018, which includes net profit and results by business group, will be announced later this month.

Rival Samsung forecast its operating profit for Q4 would drop 28.7 per cent year-on-year to about KRW10.8 trillion.

Apple also recently cut its guidance following weaker-than-expected iPhone sales, with China having a significant impact.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG narrows mobile losses on cost cutting

LG expects 44% jump in Q3 operating profit

Globe Telecom profit drops on higher capex
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association