HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus, Vodafone sign partnership deal

05 JUN 2017

South Korea-based operator LG Uplus will receive advice covering its domestic consumer and enterprise businesses from Vodafone Group as part of a strategic agreement between the pair.

In a joint statement, the operators revealed they are also teaming up to provide enterprise services to multinational companies with a presence in Korea. In addition, Vodafone will provide guidance to LG Uplus regarding its network strategy and developments designed to strengthen its position.

Vodafone partner markets chief executive Diego Massidda said: “Our new partnership will enable LG Uplus to benefit from Vodafone expertise and experience, in addition to access to our global enterprise products and services.”

Youngsoo Kwon, chief executive for LG Uplus added: “Close cooperation will enable us to streamline and improve our existing business performance and pioneer new areas.”

LG Uplus was founded in 2010 and is the third largest operator in South Korea with 11.4 million connections at end Q1 2017, according to GSMA Intelligence estimates.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

