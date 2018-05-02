LG unveils latest flagship

LG Electronics took the wraps off its new premium smartphone, the snappily-titled G7 ThinQ, which it said is focused on “bringing useful and convenient [artificial intelligence] AI features to the fundamental consumer smartphone experience”.

The device is important for the company, which faced continued struggles in its mobile unit. The South Korean vendor already detailed many of the AI features, which build on those of the LG V30S ThinQ unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February 2018.

LG also finds itself announcing its new smartphone at a point when key Android rivals including Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi have already played their hands.

The device sports a “new design aesthetic for the G series”, with a metal rim giving a “sleeker, more polished look”, and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for durability. It is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and designed to meet the requirements of the US MIL-STD 810G tests for harsh environments.

LG said the 6.1-inch display is “nearly half an inch larger than its predecessor, but not a hair wider”, with QHD+ (3120×1440 pixel) resolution. The company said using new LCD technology, it can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight, and six different viewing modes are available including cinema and game.

A new second screen is also present, giving “flexible options”. The display can be fully expanded for a bezel-less look, or set to a “more traditional style” where the notification bar is blacked out. The notification bar colour can also be changed.

Camera upgrade

As with LG’s other recent smartphones, G7 ThinQ offers a dual camera set-up, with 16MP standard and wide-angle lenses. It also has an 8MP camera on the front.

The enhancements to the AI sees an increase in the number of shooting modes to 19 from eight, for “even more intelligence-optimised shots”. Users can also improve photos by choosing from three other effect options if the one recommended by AI does not suit.

Low-light performance is improved by a new “Super Bright Camera”, with images up to four times brighter than typical low-light shots.

Also new is a Live Photo mode, and stickers that can be added to images. Finally, support for bokeh effects comes to the G series, enabling portrait shots with out-of-focus backgrounds.

The AI features are not confined to the camera. The device will be “one of the first” to support Google Lens features, enabling search using a combination of AI and computer vision: LG said more details will be announced at Google’s I/O developer event.

A dedicated button also launches AI functions, with a single tap for Google Assistant and two taps for Google Lens.

Audio and more

LG is again offering enhanced audio capabilities. The company said a Boombox Speaker uses the internal space of the device to create a resonance chamber delivering improved bass without the need for external speakers and, when placed on a solid surface or box, the smartphone uses its resonance chamber to amplify the bass further.

The G7 ThinQ is also said to be the first smartphone to offer DTS:X to deliver virtual 3D sound for all content. As with earlier LG flagships, it features a hi-fi quad DAC.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and will come in two versions: G7 ThinQ, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage; and G7 ThinQ+, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – both also include MicroSD expansion. Colour options are grey, black, blue and pink.

G7 ThinQ will be available “in the coming days” in South Korea, followed by major markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Pricing details have not been revealed.