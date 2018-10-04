English
LG debuts V40 alongside hybrid watch

04 OCT 2018

LG Electronics unveiled its anticipated V40 ThinQ smartphone, the headline feature of which is its array of five cameras, alongside its first hybrid watch, which combines mechanical and digital features.

V40 features three rear cameras: 16MP super wide-angle, 12MP standard angle, and 12MP telephoto. This enables different shots to be taken without changing position, from capturing more of the background to focusing on detail. A Triple Shot feature can stitch the images together into a short video file for easy sharing.

The pixel size of the main rear camera is increased by 40 per cent, with the image sensor 18 per cent larger.

On the front of the device are 5MP wide-angle and 8MP standard lenses: an on-screen slider can be used to adjust the level of background blur.

V40 ThinQ’s artificial intelligence (AI) features have also been updated: an AI Composition feature uses phone intelligence to frame, capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user; AI Auto White Balance to adjust colour temperature across different lighting situations; and AI Shutter, to select the right shutter speed, for example when capturing fast-moving subjects.

Away from the cameras, the device sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ (3120×1440 pixel) screen, which is said to use a new plastic OLED panel designed to deliver more accurate colours and better luminance consistency. And LG continued a focus on audio, with V40 including a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Watch W7
As the first LG device to use the new Wear OS platform from Google, the hybrid watch is apparently designed for “consumers who value the look of a traditional analogue timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch”.

Developed in partnership with Swiss watchmaker Soprod, Watch W7 features a high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands, enabling it to offer long standby times when the “smart” features are not in use. It has a 1.2-inch LCD screen, and can be used with watch faces and complications (features not related to keeping time) available online.

Steve Costello

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

