 LG, connected car players test Verizon 5G MEC - Mobile World Live
Home

LG, connected car players test Verizon 5G MEC

12 NOV 2020

Verizon revealed LG Electronics was among a trio of companies testing connected car services on its 5G mobile edge compute (MEC) platform, as it expanded the capability to two new cities.

The operator said LG is piloting a next-generation C-V2X platform, which aims to boost road safety by securely sharing information between vehicles, mobile devices and transport infrastructure.

Safety systems provider Renovo is trialling an automotive platform to provide real-time alerts to drivers about potential dangers, and sensor manufacturer Savari is working on a warning system covering drivers and pedestrians.

Savari CEO Ravi Puvvala stated the company is working toward a future in which vehicles can see around blind bends or junctions, “avoid vulnerable road users like pedestrians and bicyclists; instantly react to emergencies via 360-degree awareness of the traffic grid; and share unsafe road conditions with other vehicles in real time”.

Verizon revealed the trials as it detailed expansion of its MEC network to Dallas and Miami, bringing the total number of cities to seven as it targets deployments in ten US cities by the year-end.

It deployed its first two services in August in conjunction with Amazon Web Services.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

