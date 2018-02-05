English
Home

Lenovo axes roaming Connect service

05 FEB 2018

Lenovo shuttered a roaming service covering China and EMEA, which was designed to boost its MVNO operation, two years after its launch.

In a statement on its website, the company said the Lenovo Connect service had been discontinued due to “a change in the terms of service”.

When it launched in February 2016, the company described the service as “a seamless communication service that works across devices, networks and borders for customers”, which eliminated the need to buy a separate SIM card.

Lenovo Connect offered low-price global roaming and was designed to improve customer engagement by leveraging Lenovo’s big data and cloud services.

Customers in China had access to a Lenovo Connect app on select Lenovo smartphones and laptops, giving them access to local pricing for internet access. In EMEA, Lenovo worked with channel partners to bring the service to customers via Lenovo ThinkPad devices.

At the time of the launch, Lenovo VP Wang Shuai said the combination of Lenovo Connect and the company’s MVNO service would create “a seamless smart connection across networks, services and devices”.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

