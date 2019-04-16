Lebara targets Dutch growth - Mobile World Live

International MVNO Lebara revamped its brand strategy in the Netherlands to focus on millennials, which it described as a fast-growing target group.

Marijke de Laat, marketing director of Lebara Nederland, said “We are now opting for a new strategy with a strong focus on SIM-only subscriptions. We will adjust our services to appeal to a young, broader clientele that expects boundless, transparent mobile telephony and internet services.”

The executive added Lebara is working with PR company Lubbers De Jong and advertising agency Natwerk “to increase Lebara’s familiarity” with the youth.

Peter Keijzer, director of Lubbers De Jong, said: “The telecom market could use some commotion and Lebara is the new challenger.”

Lebara operates in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Denmark. In April 2018 it signed an exclusive deal with remittance company WorldRemit to process funds sent by customers in its six European markets to 145 destinations across the world.