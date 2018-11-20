English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Leading yacht race team first to use new Spark 5G lab

20 NOV 2018

Spark, the second largest mobile operator in New Zealand, started the countdown to a 5G launch by opening what it said is the country’s first interactive 5G test lab.

The facility is located near Auckland Harbour, the first location of what the operator said will be New Zealand’s first commercial 5G network that it plans to light on 1 July 2020.

In a statement, Spark MD Simon Moutter said the laboratory is a key step “on the roadmap to the next generation of mobile technology”. The opening of the facility “marks the first time in New Zealand that a true 5G pre-commercial network will be turned on and available for Kiwi businesses to explore, learn and create products that will define the future of 5G”, he added.

The first partner to make use of the laboratory is New Zealand-based sailing squad Emirates Team New Zealand. Team bosses said access to the next-generation network will play a key role in its defence of the America’s Cup yacht race in 2021, by slashing the complexity of gathering data during on-water testing of their craft.

Spark engineers will be on hand in the lab to offer technical support to customers and partners developing products, and the site will also host technologies showcasing some of the possibilities and benefits of 5G including robotics; VR; facial recognition; IoT; smart cities; emergency services drones; and driverless cars.

“We believe that most of the amazing things you can do with 5G are yet to be invented, so it is crucial we collaborate with businesses”, Moutter said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel chiefs play down talk of early 5G auction

Vietnam operators gear up for 5G trials

Thai operators cleared to test 5G on 26GHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association