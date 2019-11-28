LA looks to boost live sports attendance with 5G - Mobile World Live

INTERVIEW: Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission (pictured), outlined an ambition to employ 5G to bring more people to live events by enhancing the in-stadium experience.

Schloessman told Mobile World Live one of the biggest challenges facing venue and stadium owners is creating experiences which better those found on mobile devices and televisions.

She explained phones now provide an “incredible” level of interaction, making it “a challenge to sell those live events”.

Discussions are happening now between the Commission and stadium owners about how to implement 5G in arenas.

She noted mobile had become a “priority” for the entertainment industry, underpinning the overall experience at live events.

“A Super Bowl is the NFL’s premier event and if people don’t have a good experience, that reflects badly on them, so technology plays a big part in connectivity in so many aspects of the guest experience”.

