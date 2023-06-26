 Kyivstar chief outlines growth plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Kyivstar chief outlines growth plan

26 JUN 2023

Ukraine operator Kyivstar’s CEO Oleksandr Komarov (pictured) citied opportunities around big data, B2B cloud services and fixed market consolidation, as he provided an optimistic outlook for the company’s plans to drive digital technology in the country.

At a media roundtable in London, Komarov detailed efforts to maintain network coverage in the country during a war with Russia and specified growth areas to be tapped following $600 million of fresh investment from parent company Veon.

The executive pointed to broad societal benefits expected to be derived from increased 4G coverage and continued adoption of digital technology moving forward.

He noted the company had already been an investor into e-health applications, a drive he expects to continue and be combined with developments in cloud.

It also plans a focus on big data, and is assessing opportunities in the education and agriculture segments, alongside digitising internal processes.

“We consider cloud as a very complementary, big service for our B2B clients,” he said. “We are extensively investing in big data, because big data was the fastest growing stream before the war and I’m quite confident [this continuing] is just a matter of time.”

Assessing Kyivstar’s consumer business, he stated “entertainment is developing quite well so we are considering where we can move our own application”. Its customer app is currently focused on self-service facilities, though he hopes this can be broadened.

M&A
Outside of its mobile business, Komarov said the company was “ready to participate” in fixed consolidation.

“We want to strengthen ourselves in fixed”, he added. “In mobile there are three players so [it is a] relatively concentrated market, but in the fixed business there are 3,000 operators in Ukraine”.

He indicated many of these were “very local, small networks with [a] few thousand customers”.

The comments come as the company continues to make repairs to infrastructure damaged during the conflict and offer support facilities for customers displaced as a result.

As of last week, 93 per cent of its network was active due to its efforts with almost 150,000 repairs to infrastructure made during the conflict.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Veon commits $600M to Ukraine recovery

Kyivstar battles through war connectivity crisis 

Report: Kyivstar and MTS Ukraine mulling 3G collaboration

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association