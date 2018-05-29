KT eyes opportunity to drive Africa communications

South Korea-based operator KT vowed to boost connectivity across several African markets following the success of a government-backed LTE roll-out in Rwanda.

In a statement, the operator said it planned to work with national authorities on information and communications technology infrastructure, with the ultimate aim of aiding Africa’s economic development.

KT completed its nationwide LTE network in Rwanda last month, the result of a partnership with the country’s authorities. The project (the company said) was an African first and created a blueprint for nationwide LTE networks deployed using a public-private model.

In Rwanda KT offers wholesale LTE access to businesses across the country, including mobile operators. Its network provides both mobile access and support for the country’s fixed network.

Kim Hyung-Joon, head of KT Global Business Unit said the Rwanda project gave the company “greater insight” which would aid its new projects.

The executive added: “KT’s delegation actively exchanged opinions on a wide range of matters for business cooperation between public and private sectors in major African countries with their representatives to the conference.”

During the construction of its Rwanda project, the company said it intended to export the technology to neighbouring countries using Rwanda as its regional hub. However, its latest statement reveals a wider aim to support the expansion of information and communication technology across the continent.