 KPN playing waiting game with open RAN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KPN playing waiting game with open RAN

05 FEB 2021

KPN chief technology and digital officer Babak Fouladi (pictured) tempered industry excitement over open RAN technology, stating it was not yet ready for the big time, though he noted it was moving in the right direction and would likely be gradually introduced.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, the executive noted conceptually the technology was “exactly where we want the industry to go” and was encouraged by the tests taking place across globe, but added it would “not be round the corner tomorrow”.

He added the Dutch operator wanted to be part of the much-discussed evolution, pointing to the introduction of other software defined elements into networks and the increased role of virtualisation in its IT architecture.

The company is currently in the process of overhauling its infrastructure and promoting digital moves to its business customer base as part of a new strategy unveiled in November 2020.

KPN’s focuses also include accelerating rollout of high-bandwidth 5G and fibre, promotion of 5G enterprise use cases deemed high growth, network modernisation programmes and a renewed sustainability drive.

Sustainability
Fouladi noted environmental initiatives as one of the key pillars of its strategy going forward, with the business including these goals alongside its key financial metrics.

Among these is achieving nearly 100 per cent “circularity” for its entire business, an outlook which includes recycling and reusing raw materials and legacy equipment as it is replaced in the network.

He noted the goal was “a very big thing for technology organisations to do, because you get a lot of new equipment and replace a lot of old equipment,” adding this also influences its decision on suppliers.

“You can’t buy stuff that is not reusable,” he explained. “We have had to make conscious decisions on things like the fibre we use and the bare metals we use.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

KPN to slash €250M from costs in latest round of cuts

Ericsson seals KPN 5G core deal

Investment company eyes KPN swoop

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association