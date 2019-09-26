 Korea trade watchdog renews focus on Apple - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Korea trade watchdog renews focus on Apple

26 SEP 2019

The new head of South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) plans to delve deeper into Apple’s dealings in the country, extending a probe into whether it abused its market power in dealings with mobile operators.

BusinessKorea reported Cho Sung-wook made the Apple investigation a priority during her first meeting with commissioners, which took place on 25 September. The focus is on whether the US tech giant used its heft to force operators to pay for its advertising and cover warranty fees.

“The FTC promotes market competition for free and creative business activities and is responsible for achieving a fair economy”, Cho told the news site.

She added the commission treats all businesses equally regardless of their size or country of origin, pledging to make a decision in the Apple case “based on legal and objective data”.

BusinessKorea stated the FTC has the option to issue a heavy financial penalty on Apple if the investigation finds it engaged in unfair trading practices.

In April 2018, the trade regulator said it would penalise Apple for forcing operators to cover the cost of iPhone advertising and repairs, following a two-year investigation into the company’s practices. Apple Korea subsequently pushed the FTC to agree to a consent decree to end the legal dispute, though a decision on this is yet to be made.

If the FTC accepts Apple’s offer, the vendor would have to accept the agency’s proposed measures to restore competition, “improve trading practices”, and correct or prevent “damages to consumers and other business entities”. In the event a deal isn’t agreed, the FTC investigation will continue.

An FTC official told BusinessKorea the commissioners “cannot disclose detailed corrective measures presented by Apple”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Japan ranks as cheapest iPhone 11 market in Asia

Apple admits China labour law violations

Apple accused of Japan skulduggery
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association