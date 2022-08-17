 KKR snaps up cybersecurity specialist for $4B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KKR snaps up cybersecurity specialist for $4B

17 AUG 2022
data breaches

KKR completed the purchase of cloud security specialist Barracuda Networks from software investment company Thoma Bravo, as the US investor continues to expand its portfolio of cybersecurity and fibre network assets.

Reuters previously reported the deal, announced in April, was estimated to be worth about $4 billion including debt. Barracuda Networks specialises in the provision of enterprise cybersecurity solutions and currently covers about 200,000 customers worldwide.

KKR noted the Barracuda Networks buy builds on previous cybersecurity investments including Ping Identity, Cylance, DarkTrace, ForgeRock, NetSPI and Optiv Security, among others.

John Park, KKR head of Americas technology private equity, added the investor continues to see cybersecurity “as a highly attractive sector” and is “excited to back a clear leader in the space”.

As well as security companies, KKR is keen to invest in telecoms infrastructure with a particular focus on fibre networks.

For example, Telefonica set up independent fibre infrastructure companies in Colombia and Chile in partnership with KKR, with a 40:60 split in each.

Telecom moves
Cybersecurity has become an increasingly hot topic as cyberattacks proliferate during the continued popularity of hybrid and remote working patterns.

Operators have also been taking steps to address the issue. In one example, Telefonica joined forces with Cisco to tap the growing need of large and small enterprises to support hybrid home and office working environments for employees.

Meanwhile, Verizon called on businesses to prioritise mobile and IoT device security after recording a return to growth in the number of attacks in the year to April.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Verizon warns of mobile, IoT device security threat

Cellnex abandona la puja por las torres de móvil de Deutsche Telekom

Cellnex drops out of Deutsche Telekom towers race

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association