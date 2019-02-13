Kirkby set for BT board position - Mobile World Live

BT announced the CEO of Danish operator TDC Allison Kirkby (pictured) would join the company’s board as a non-executive director next month.

Kirkby took charge of TDC in December 2018, having announced her departure from Swedish operator group Tele2, where she was president and CEO, in October.

She has also held a number of other executive and non-executive roles including with multinationals 21st Century Fox, Procter & Gamble, and Guinness. She is also currently on the board of UK bakery chain Greggs.

Prior to the unveiling of Philip Jansen as the new BT CEO, Kirkby had been one the names rumoured to be in the frame to replace former boss Gavin Patterson. Jansen took over at BT earlier this month.

Announcing Kirkby’s appointment, BT chairman Jan du Plessis said she brought “valuable and recent experience in the international telecommunications sector. This, combined with her strong experience in driving performance, improving customer service and delivering shareholder value, makes her an excellent addition to the board.”