 Kirkby parts ways with TDC for Telia CEO role - Mobile World Live
Home

Kirkby parts ways with TDC for Telia CEO role

25 OCT 2019

TDC confirmed earlier reports stating Allison Kirkby (pictured) was heading for the exit to become CEO of Sweden-based Telia, with the appointment due to take effect in Q2 2020.

In a statement, TDC said Kirkby had stood down as its CEO with immediate effect, praising her work to enhance the operator’s “leading position within digital service solutions”, in turn aiding Denmark’s standing “as a digital frontrunner”.

TDC added Kirkby had also successfully concluded a legal separation of its NetCo and Nuuday assets, which was completed ahead of schedule in June.

“Although her tenure was short, Allison leaves behind an organisation that is strategically well positioned and ready to further progress on our mission to build and support an innovative, open model connecting all of Denmark to the digital opportunities of the future”, chairman Bert Nordberg said.

Vice chairman Mike Parton will act as interim CEO until the board secures a permanent replacement. He said TDC will increase its investment in infrastructure including fibre and 5G, and strengthen its digital service and security solutions.

Telia stated Christian Luiga will remain as acting president and CEO until Kirkby comes on board. Chairman Marie Ehrling explained Kirkby possessed “all the qualities that have been on our list of requirements during the recruitment process”, citing solid experience spanning the telecoms and media industries, along with “a visionary approach and a strong focus on growth”.

Kirkby said Telia had the “ability to be a role model for the global telco industry and bring the benefits of digitalisation to all its stakeholders, especially its customers and owners”.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

