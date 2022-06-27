 Kenya signs 5G deal with Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Kenya signs 5G deal with Huawei

27 JUN 2022

Kenya’s Communications Authority signed a technical cooperation agreement with China-based Huawei that focuses on 5G rollout and expansion in the African nation, among other technology developments.

Ezra Chiloba, director general of the authority, announced on Twitter that the agreement is renewable every five years and also includes training on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The deal comes three months after the Kenyan government and Huawei signed an agreement to ramp up information and communication technology (ICT) skills and capacity in the country.

Major 5G contracts are increasingly rare for Chinese vendors, which have been implicitly or explicitly excluded from 5G network deployments in several countries over security concerns. However, they are still winning deals in African markets.

For example, Ethio Telecom is working with Huawei on pre-commercial 5G services, while Safaricom picked Nokia and Huawei for its 5G networks in Ethiopia and Kenya.

According to GSMA Intelligence Kenya has 63 million connections shared between four operators (market leader Safaricom as well as Airtel, Telkom and Faiba) and is yet to launch 5G services.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Thailand forms national 5G alliance

Top ranking Huawei beefs up patent-sharing efforts

Huawei insiste en compartir patentes
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association