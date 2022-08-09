Kajeet partners with Samsung on private 5G networks

Managed IoT connectivity provider Kajeet collaborated with Samsung Electronics America to deploy the vendor’s private 5G platform and CBRS equipment to bolster smart city, campus, utility grid and factory connectivity.

As part of the agreement, Kajeet is now an authorised distributor of Samsung’s private RAN offerings in the US.

Kajeet plans to employ Samsung’s kit along with its cloud-based device, policy and network management systems in private networks.

The companies targeted the eduction sector in the first phase of their partnership, which includes delivering a private 5G private network to multiple US school districts.

Kajeet also plans to work with Samsung to boost broadband coverage in underserved communities by using CBRS and fixed wireless access connectivity.