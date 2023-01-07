 Juniper Research predicts bullish growth for eSIM - Mobile World Live
Home

Juniper Research predicts bullish growth for eSIM

07 JAN 2023

Juniper Research forecast the value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2023 to $16.3 billion by 2027, largely driven by increased adoption in consumer devices.

In addition to consumer smartphones, eSIM is also used in IoT and other industrial and public verticals.

While eSIM technology isn’t new – US operator AT&T first used it in iPads in 2014 – Juniper Research stated Apple’s decision in November to offer eSIM-only iPhone 14s in the US accelerated operator support.

The research firm predicted Apple would expand the deployment of its eSIM-only iPhones across Europe in 2023, which would minimise the time-consuming establishment of roaming agreements across the fragmented market.

Juniper Research found the total number of smartphones using eSIM will increase from 986 million this year to 3.5 billon by 2027 with manufacturers such as Samsung and Google developing eSIM-only Android devices to compete with Apple.

Google has offered dual SIMs on its Pixel smartphones for some time while some recent Samsung Galaxy models come with eSIM.

US operators embrace eSIM
One of the previous concerns by operators about dropping a physical SIM slot in favour of a virtual module was it made it easier for customers to switch operators.

“Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators,” stated Juniper Research principal analyst Scarlett Woodford in a press release. “In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases.”

In a November interview with Mobile World Live, Jason Sikes, assistant VP device architecture for AT&T, stated 2022 was a “huge” step forward for eSIM only-devices due to Apple’s launch.

“It is now without question front and centre so that’s driven a lot of effort both on the technology side and on the business side to make sure we’re prepared for that. It has gone very well for us and for the ecosystem,” he stated.

T-Mobile US was ahead of Apple’s iPhone 14 eSIM announcement with the launch of its eSIM program Easy Switch in August 2022.

US operator Verizon also threw its weight behind eSIM in 2022, which included a 30-day trial that allowed potential customers with eSIM capable devices to use its 5G network for free.

Juniper Research also found that India and China will account for 25 per cent of the smartphones using eSIM by 2027, but noted current regulations prevent Chinese-based device manufacturers from selling to their home markets.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

