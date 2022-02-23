 Juniper Networks scores in Turkey again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 Show Daily
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Juniper Networks scores in Turkey again

23 FEB 2022

Open RAN vendor Juniper Networks deepened a collaboration with Turk Telekom through a project to employ RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs) to deliver broadband services, its second deal in Turkey in as many weeks.

Along with Parallel Wireless, the companies are testing open RAN in Turk Telekom’s Innovation Centre ahead of deploying across trial sites. The trio are readying further evaluations having already completed an initial phase using the RIC for admission control over 4G.

Parallel Wireless software is being used in an open RAN set-up comprising multi-band radios, distributed units (DU) and centralised units (CU) for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

Juniper Networks provided its near-real- and non-real-time RICs while demonstrating the capabilities of various xApps and rApps to enable Turk Telekom to deploy differentiated services faster.

Turk Telekom and Juniper Networks previously collaborated on a network automation project employing an RIC.

Omdia principal analyst for Telco IT and Operations James Crawshaw expressed some disappointment Juniper Networks was working on a second RIC trial in Turkey rather than “another operator in another trial and with another RAN vendor”.

“To be fair, I think Juniper has trialled its RIC with tier-one European service providers and has integrated with several major DU/CU vendors aside from Parallel Wireless.”

“Still, I’d like to hear more about Juniper’s own rApps and xApps. I think it will be hard to make money from the RICs themselves and most of the value will be in the applications that run on them.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Cohere adds $46M, fresh players to funding pot

Axiata details open RAN strategy

Millicom lanzará una red RAN abierta en América Latina
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association