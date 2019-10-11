 JMA Wireless plans US mmWave 5G kit plant - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

JMA Wireless plans US mmWave 5G kit plant

11 OCT 2019

Infrastructure vendor JMA Wireless announced plans to open a new manufacturing centre in New York state to produce what it claimed is the world’s first indoor mmWave 5G radio system.

The company said it will spend $25 million to renovate an old textile production facility. It added the move will create at least 100 new jobs spanning manufacturing, testing and production support.

In addition to manufacturing equipment, the new campus will house an integrated experience centre to showcase next generation use cases.

CEO John Mezzalingua said the company believes “US-based engineering will make a difference in the race to 5G”.

The move comes less than a year after the company acquired fellow domestic vendor Phazr in December 2018, in a bid to expand its 5G portfolio.

Its emphasis on US-based development and production comes as President Donald Trump presses companies to manufacture more of their goods in the country, and seeks home-grown alternatives to the current list of leading vendors.

In June, Ericsson also announced plans to build a manufacturing facility for 5G antenna systems in the US.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

China Telecom, ZTE demo 5G slicing in factory

MBBF19 gears up for 5G showcase

Blog: What will be trending at MWC19 Los Angeles?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association