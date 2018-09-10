English
HomeAsiaNews

Jio takes brunt of TRAI service quality penalties

10 SEP 2018

Reliance Jio was reportedly hardest hit by a series of fines issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to several leading operators for failing to meet agreed service quality levels.

The newcomer was fined INR3.4 million ($46,933) by the regulator for falling short on agreed quality metrics in calendar Q1, compared with an INR1.1 million fine imposed on Bharti Airtel, The Times of India reported. Vodafone India was fined INR400,000 and Idea Cellular INR1.25 million: the pair completed a merger late last month.

TRAI introduced new benchmarks around service quality in October 2017, the newspaper reported. Jio’s fine focused on congestion at points of interconnection, along with customer service issues relating to accessibility of support staff and the speed with which subscribers’ calls were answered.

Bharti Airtel also faced censure for failures regarding customer care calls, as well as dropped calls and timely completion of requests to shutter accounts. Vodafone’s problems related to prepaid billing, sluggish response to account closure requests and its customer care call answering statistics.

Idea Cellular’s assessment also covered dropped calls, time taken to answer customer queries and account closure requests.

While none of the operators commented on the reports, various Indian news outlets stated the companies are in the process of paying the penalties.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

