English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio reports first profit as subs continue climb

22 JAN 2018

Reliance Jio, the fourth largest mobile player in India, reported its first profit during calendar Q4 2017, with ARPU stablising and its user base continuing to expand rapidly.

The operator, which launched 4G service nationwide in September 2016, reported a profit of INR5.04 billion ($78.9 million) during the quarter, the operator’s fiscal Q3 2018, compared with an INR50.15 million loss in the same period of 2016. Jio’s earnings report confirmed predictions reported by Bloomberg earlier this month that the operator was on the brink of turning its first net profit.

Revenue in the recent quarter hit INR68.8 billion, well up on the INR100,000 generated in the final three months of 2016.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Jio’s parent Reliance Industries (pictured), said: “Jio’s strong financial result reflects the fundamental strength of the business, significant efficiencies and right strategic initiatives. Jio has demonstrated that it can sustain its strong financial performance.”

Net additions in the recent quarter stood at 21.5 million, taking its total subscribers to 160 million at end-December. Average monthly data consumption per subscriber was 9.6GB. ARPU in the quarter dipped to INR154 from INR156.40 in the operator’s fiscal Q2.

Beating Bharti
The quarterly results stand in stark contrast to market leader Bharti Airtel, which reported its seventh consecutive quarterly loss in calendar Q4 2017: its net profit fell 39.3 per cent year-on-year to INR3.06 billion and revenue dropped 12.9 per cent to INR203 billion.

Despite the pressure on its bottom line, Airtel maintained its market share at about 24 per cent during 2017, latest data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Jio’s market share rose to nearly 12 per cent.

Jio’s entry into the market and pricing policies are estimated by Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal to have cost operators between $40 billion and $50 billion in written-off assets.

At the end of 2017, Jio signed a deal to acquire the assets of troubled Reliance Communications (RCom) valued at nearly INR240 billion. The company stated the agreement covers RCom’s towers, fibre-optic network, spectrum and media convergence nodes, noting “these assets are strategic in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to the largest-scale rollout of wireless and fibre-to-the home and enterprise services”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio tipped to win RCom assets chase

Xiaomi fans call for Reliance Jio investment

VAS drives KDDI revenue growth, but profit dips
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association