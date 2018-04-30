English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Jio reports first full-year profit on brisk subs growth

30 APR 2018

India-based Reliance Jio reported a second consecutive quarterly profit and earnings of INR7.23 billion ($108 million) for its full financial year ending 31 March as it continued to add subscribers.

The operator, which launched 4G service in September 2016, posted a net profit of INR5.1 billion million in the January to March quarter, rebounding from an INR173 million loss in fiscal Q4 2017.

Operating revenue rose to INR71.3 billion in the latest quarter, up from INR68.8 billion in fiscal Q3 2018. It didn’t report any revenue in fiscal Q4 2017.

It announced its first profit of INR5.04 billion during calendar Q4 2017.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Jio’s parent Reliance Industries (pictured), said: “A full-blown social, mobile and digital revolution is underway across the world, and I am glad that India is not being left behind in any way. Everyone at Jio is today proud to have played a pivotal role in transforming the digital landscape of this country and empowering millions of Indians with all the leading digital tools and skills.”

He said its strong financial results in a competitive market environment demonstrates the robustness of its business model.

Metrics
Its mobile subscriber base rose by 83 million year-on-year to take its total to 187 million at end-March. Jio said it had 26.5 million net subscriber additions in the quarter (up from 21.5 million in the previous quarter).

ARPU dropped 11 per cent sequentially to INR137 in the January-March period.

Average data consumption per user per month hit 9.7GB, which the company said was the highest in India and one of the highest in the world. Average video consumption per user per month was 13.8 hours.

Data from GSMA Intelligence show Jio’s market share rose to 14 per cent at end-March 2018, from 9 per cent a year earlier. Despite its low-cost data and voice plans attracting new subscribers, the market share of the three large mobile players – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular – was steady over the past 12 months at 24 per cent, 18 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Idea Cellular net loss rockets

Sony to reduce smartphone shipments in profit pursuit

ZTE presents new challenge for Qualcomm

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association