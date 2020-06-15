 Jio Platforms funding reaches $13.7B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio Platforms funding reaches $13.7B

15 JUN 2020

Reliance Industries continued a fundraising streak for its digital subsidiary, lining up additional funding from two investment companies which would take the total raised to $13.7 billion in less than two months.

Global alternative asset company TPG Capital will invest INR45.5 billion ($598.7 million) for a 0.93 per cent stake, while private equity company L Catterton INR18.95 billion for 0.39 per cent.

Since late April, Reliance Industries sold 22.39 per cent of the subsidiary to ten companies, including Facebook, which kicked-off the investment run by acquiring a 9.99 per cent stake for INR435.7 billion.

The India conglomerate said its digital unit has a valuation of $68.3 billion.

Neil Shah, a partner at Counterpoint Research, tweeted Jio Platforms is targeting the sale of a 25 per cent stake in the subsidiary, meaning there could be another $1.7 billion to come.

Service
In a statement, TPG Capital co-CEO Jim Coulter said: “We are excited to play an early role in Jio’s journey as it continues to transform and advance India’s digital economy.”

Coulter said Jio Platforms is a disruptive industry leader which is empowering small businesses and consumers across India by providing them with critical, high-quality digital services. It brings unmatched potential and execution capabilities to the market, “setting the tone for all technology companies to come”.

In a separate statement, Michael Chu, global co-CEO of L Catterton, said it is a strong supporter of fostering growth through product development, enhanced digital capabilities and strategic alliances. Jio Platforms is “uniquely positioned to execute on its vision and mission” to build a digital society.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Second UAE investor backs Jio Platforms

Silver Lake ups Jio Platforms stake

Jio Platforms attracts another billion-dollar backer
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association