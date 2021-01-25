Jio books continued gains on subscriber growth - Mobile World Live

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, reported continued financial gains in its fiscal Q3 (ending 31 December 2020), as the conglomerate’s mobile unit recorded double-digit growth in subscribers and ARPU.

Net profit jumped to INR34.89 billion ($478.5 million) from INR13.5 billion in fiscal Q3 2019/20. Operating revenue rose 32.4 per cent to INR184.9. billion.

Reliance Jio subscribers hit 410.8 million, up 40 million. Blended ARPU increased 17.9 per cent to INR151, average data usage per month rose 14.2 per cent to 12.9GB and total data traffic grew 28.4 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman and MD, stated India is among the leaders driving the digital revolution, and to maintain this lead “Jio will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack and make it affordable and available everywhere”.

The company said Jio Platform’s 5G radio equipment integrated with its core network and smartphones achieved over-the-air throughputs exceeding 1Gb/s.