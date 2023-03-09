Jio affiliate set to splash $60M on FWA specialist

Jio Platforms subsidiary Radisys Corporation inked a $60 million deal to buy fixed wireless access (FWA) infrastructure provider Mimosa Networks, a move designed to further boost its global enterprise offering.

US-headquartered Mimosa is currently owned by Airspan Networks, which bought the business for an undisclosed sum in 2018 as part of a push into FWA-focused products.

It specialises in network equipment used in backhaul for 5G and FWA applications.

Airspan Networks noted it will maintain a reseller channel for specific joint offerings and will continue marketing Mimosa products to some of its customers following the proposed sale.

Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen stated the acquisition will “further accelerate Jio’s innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband”.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the US foreign investment authority. It is expected to complete in Q3.