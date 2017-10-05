English
Home

Jefferies: Soft iPhone demand to hit US net adds

05 OCT 2017

Jefferies International analysts downgraded predictions for US mobile operators’ Q3 net subscriber additions amid expectations of soft demand for the latest iPhone devices.

In a research note, equities analyst Mike McCormack slashed estimates for T-Mobile US from 900,000 to 635,000; Sprint from 175,000 to 165,000; and Verizon from 247,000 to 243,000. The research company did not provide an original forecast for AT&T, noting only it now expects the operator to register a net loss of 129,000 subscribers for the quarter.

The research company’s figures refer to mobile phone users, excluding other wireless connections such as M2M or IoT.

Depending on the success of the iPhone X, McCormack said the impacts could stretch into the fourth quarter as well.

“Commentary suggests a relatively benign competitive quarter despite the launch of a new iconic device,” McCormack wrote: “Given rationality in promotions, and probable impact from the recent hurricanes, we modestly lower handsets and upgrade activity across the industry…A disappointing iPhone X launch could further mute the upgrade cycle, limiting typical Q4 margin pressures.”

After Apple’s launch event in September, analysts noted limited updates in the iPhone 8 and the pending release of the iPhone X put a damper on consumer demand for the latest handset generation.

Neil Cybart, an analyst at Above Avalon, even told Financial Times first weekend sales of the iPhone 8 would be the lowest since the iPhone 6 debut three years ago.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more



