English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Japan warns Facebook on user data

22 OCT 2018

Japan’s government turned up the pressure on Facebook, urging the social media giant to do a better of job of protecting its users following recent data breaches which affected millions of people.

Reuters reported the government asked Facebook in a statement to be more open about security issues with its users, increase surveillance of external application providers on the platform and communicate with regulators about changes in security.

Facebook has faced additional scrutiny regarding its user data obligations after high-profile data breaches came to light this year. Earlier this month, it was revealed a hack attack affected 29 million user accounts (originally reported as 50 million users).

This followed a breach when 87 million user accounts were compromised after being accessed by data mining company Cambridge Analytica

The request came from Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission, which also investigated the Cambridge Analytica data breach in conjunction with other regulatory authorities. The Commission reported the breach affected 100,000 people in Japan, while most recent cyber attack also had an impact on Facebook users in the country.

Reuters noted the request carries no administrative orders or penalties and is not legally binding.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Instant Games heads to Facebook Lite, Groups

Investors want Zuckerberg out as Facebook chairman
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association