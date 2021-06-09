 Finnish, Japanese research groups forge 6G alliance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Finnish, Japanese research groups forge 6G alliance

09 JUN 2021

Mobile technology organisations in Japan and Finland agreed to collaborate on the development of 6G technologies with the goal of making significant contributions to global standards and regulatory developments.

The Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium and the University of Oulu-led 6G Flagship research programme signed the agreement yesterday (8 June) at the Global Digital Summit 2021 in Tokyo.

Director of 6G Flagship Matti Latva-aho stated the collaboration is significant for Finnish research into the future technology.

The group added the importance of the partnership is underlined by a Japanese government decision earlier this year to invest $2 billion in the development of 6G technologies.

Nikkei Asia reported Nokia will join the research project.

Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium members include the University of Tokyo, NTT Docomo, KDDI, SoftBank Group and Rakuten Mobile.

Growing interest
While 6G technology won’t have formal specifications for a number of years, momentum is growing as major industry players target launches in 2030.

In a recent white paper, the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology’s IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group predicted 6G technology would employ terahertz frequencies alongside existing 5G spectrum, China Daily reported.

Chinese government and industry experts outlined a plan in March to advance 6G between 2021 and 2025.

In February, a 6G research project was announced involving major European operators, while US operators previously committed to the Next G Alliance, a group developing and defining the technology.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Dell eyes 5G acceleration with innovation lab

Nokia, Qualcomm, UScellular boost mmWave range

Australia smartphone shipments spurred by 5G models
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association