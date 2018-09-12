English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ITU sees mobile as key to boosting broadband access

12 SEP 2018

The ITU tipped mobile broadband technologies including 4G and 5G to play a key role in connecting an estimated 50 per cent of the global population which today lack internet access.

In a report by the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development (established by the ITU and UNESCO in 2010 to boost broadband’s place in international policy agendas), the UN agency noted wireless technologies will enable swift delivery of digital services covering agriculture, education, health, transportation, and disaster warnings and relief.

Houlin Zhao, secretary general of the ITU, said infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusivity are “central to ITU’s strategy to leverage the power of ICTs to expand access to broadband services and help accelerate the achievement of all UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Commission noted connecting those who today lack access to fixed or mobile internet is a major challenge: “The scale of infrastructure that must be built or upgraded to bridge the digital divide and deploy emerging technologies is considerable – last year, ITU estimated that connecting the next 1.5 billion people will cost $450 billion,” it stated in the report.

It noted it had taken 25 years to deliver current levels of connectivity in easy-to-reach areas of developed countries; a fact it stated highlights the difficulty in bringing even another quarter of the world’s population online in the next seven years, particularly in developing countries.

Advances
However, progress is being made. The Commission’s study noted a growing number of governments have established national broadband policies, with the number recently growing to 159 countries (roughly 81 per cent of countries in the world).

At least 15 countries now also have strategies in place for promoting the safe use of artificial intelligence, added the Commission, highlighting the growing importance of smarter connectivity.

The Commission’s research drew on insights and contributions from operators, vendors, industry bodies and regulators. This showed a growing number of governments now benchmark the status of internet access in their national broadband plans, which the Commission said highlighted the “critical role” such connectivity plays for the world’s population in terms of accessing digital services.

Cost
Another key factor highlighted in the report was the target of making broadband affordable.

The Commission noted 109 countries had achieved its targets on mobile broadband affordability, with 86 falling short. In fixed broadband, 73 countries had hit the goals compared with 122 which had not.

Zhao said the analysis and policy recommendations contained in the report come at a crucial time in terms of the importance of internet access: “Broadband infrastructure is vital country infrastructure, as essential as water and electricity networks.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA tips entertainment as huge operator opportunity

AI becomes billion dollar business for Intel

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association