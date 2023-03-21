 Italy probes TikTok over dangerous content claims - Mobile World Live
Home

Italy probes TikTok over dangerous content claims

21 MAR 2023

Italy’s competition and market authority (AGCM) launched an investigation into TikTok’s European company in the Republic of Ireland and related units, accusing the social media player of failing to adequately monitor third-party content.

In a statement, the authority outlined its suspicions and revealed it had conducted an inspection of TikTok’s Italian headquarters with the police.

AGCM’s investigation comprises Europe-wide operation TikTok Technology, based in the Republic of Ireland, alongside operations in the UK and Italy.

TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance.

AGCM explained the investigation followed publication of “numerous videos of young people who engage in self-harming behaviour” and related viral challenges, noting the app’s popularity with vulnerable users.

It accused the company of not following its own guidelines about removing content related to self-harm, suicide and bad nutrition.

Alongside moderation and content policies, AGCM is assessing “exploitation of AI techniques likely to cause an undue conditioning of users”.

The probe is the latest piece of negative publicity for the Chinese-owned platform, following widespread reports of governments in countries including the US and UK banning TikTok from devices used by some officials.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Related

Vodafone rumoured to target 1,000 Italian job cuts

Italy fixed network plan goes back to drawing board

Italian wholesaler confident on 5G FWA push

