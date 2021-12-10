Italy penalises Amazon for preferential treatment

Italy’s competition regulator AGCM continued something of a clampdown on tech giants, slapping a hefty fine on Amazon for alleged preferential treatment a matter of weeks after tackling Google and Apple.

AGCM explained in a statement it believes Amazon favours sellers which pay the e-commerce giant to fulfill their orders and had issued a fine of €1.1 billion.

The regulator claimed Amazon used its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services, harming competing logistics services by giving preferential placement on its website to sellers using its fulfillment service.

AGCM also accused Amazon of denying its Prime label to sellers not using its fulfilment services, ordering the company to begin offering equal sales benefits and visiblity.

Amazon stated it will appeal the fine.

In November, AGCM fined Google and Apple €10 million apiece over alleged breaches involving user data.