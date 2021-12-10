 Italy penalises Amazon for preferential treatment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy penalises Amazon for preferential treatment

10 DEC 2021
Amazon

Italy’s competition regulator AGCM continued something of a clampdown on tech giants, slapping a hefty fine on Amazon for alleged preferential treatment a matter of weeks after tackling Google and Apple.

AGCM explained in a statement it believes Amazon favours sellers which pay the e-commerce giant to fulfill their orders and had issued a fine of €1.1 billion.

The regulator claimed Amazon used its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services, harming competing logistics services by giving preferential placement on its website to sellers using its fulfillment service.

AGCM also accused Amazon of denying its Prime label to sellers not using its fulfilment services, ordering the company to begin offering equal sales benefits and visiblity.

Amazon stated it will appeal the fine.

In November, AGCM fined Google and Apple €10 million apiece over alleged breaches involving user data.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Verizon utilizará los satélites de Amazon

Verizon joins forces with Amazon on satellite play

Digital tax deal leaves US tariffs in place

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association