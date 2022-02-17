 Italy lobbied over 5G spectrum payment delay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy lobbied over 5G spectrum payment delay

17 FEB 2022

A lobby group for Italy’s telecoms industry called on the government to delay a €4.8 billion payment for 5G spectrum licences as the nation’s operators continue to battle cut-throat competition in the market.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 reported Asstel, which lobbies on behalf of the Italian telecoms supply chain, asked for the payments to be spread over three years to help relieve the pressure on the embattled operators. As things stand, the payment is due this year.

Reuters stated a letter from Asstel head Massimo Sarmi to Italy’s Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti cited stiff price competition which led to a steady drop in revenue and put operator margins under pressure.

Iliad Italia, Telecom Italia, Vodafone Italia and WindTre splashed out a total of €6.5 billion on 5G-suitable frequencies in 2018. The auction raised €4 billion more than the minimum amount targeted by the government and has come in for considerable criticism from commentators and domestic trade unions over the high cost of the spectrum.

Life has not been easy for the operators since the auction and market consolidation could now be on the cards, although recent efforts by Iliad to buy Vodafone have so far come to nothing.

Telecom Italia, meanwhile, is trying to fend off a near €11 billion offer from investors KKR and is on the cusp of presenting a new industrial strategy in the hope of establishing a firmer commercial footing.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia selects CFO in strategy push

Iliad makes move on Vodafone Italy – report

TIM Brasil promotes revenue officer to CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association