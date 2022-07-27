Italy launches Samsung probe

Italy’s competition and market authority launched an investigation into a local unit of South Korean vendor Samsung Electronics and two other companies over alleged misleading and aggressive commercial practices.

In a statement, regulator AGCM explained it was looking into deals the companies offered customers seeking new mobile phones while selling their used devices.

The regulator stated not enough information was being provided to ensure customers fully understood the process.

Along with Samsung Electronics Italia, AGCM is also investigating UK-based Opia and Italian company World Business.

Opia works with Samsung on promotional activities for the vendor’s smartphones. World Business specialises in the sale of refurbished electronic products.

AGCM also noted it searched the offices of the companies involved yesterday (26 July).

The move by AGCM comes two weeks after it slapped a €3.2 million fine on the local unit of smartphone vendor Xiaomi for alleged violations of warranty rules for repair of electronic devices.