 Italy launches Samsung probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy launches Samsung probe

27 JUL 2022

Italy’s competition and market authority launched an investigation into a local unit of South Korean vendor Samsung Electronics and two other companies over alleged misleading and aggressive commercial practices.

In a statement, regulator AGCM explained it was looking into deals the companies offered customers seeking new mobile phones while selling their used devices.

The regulator stated not enough information was being provided to ensure customers fully understood the process.

Along with Samsung Electronics Italia, AGCM is also investigating UK-based Opia and Italian company World Business.

Opia works with Samsung on promotional activities for the vendor’s smartphones. World Business specialises in the sale of refurbished electronic products.

AGCM also noted it searched the offices of the companies involved yesterday (26 July).

The move by AGCM comes two weeks after it slapped a €3.2 million fine on the local unit of smartphone vendor Xiaomi for alleged violations of warranty rules for repair of electronic devices.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Foldable rivals set August dates to unveil new models

Global smartphone shipments down 9% in Q2

Samsung forecasts double-digit gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association