 Italy fines Apple, Google over data use - Mobile World Live
Home

Italy fines Apple, Google over data use

26 NOV 2021

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) fined Apple and Google €10 million each for collection and use of data, adding further heat as the companies face Europe-wide scrutiny over alleged anti-competitive practices.

In a statement, the regulator explained it found Apple and Google had violated the nation’s Consumer Code by failing to provide clear information about how they gathered and employed user data for commercial purposes. It also cited aggressive methods to obtain the information.

AGCM stated Google had omitted relevant information consumers need “to consciously decide to accept” its terms covering the collection and use of personal data for commercial purposes.

Apple was lambasted for failing to “immediately and explicitly” provide details on its data collection activities when users sign up for an ID and access its App Store, iTunes and Apple Books.

AGCM claimed the company stated it only collected data to improve the consumer experience and use of its services.

Aggression
The regulator accused Google of over-zealousness with settings which automatically accepted data transfers or use for commercial purposes when users create a new account. Apple’s lack of choice regarding consent was also highlighted.

Earlier this week, AGCM fined Apple and Amazon €200 million over allegations of fixing prices and restricting retailer access.

Google is currently locked in a fight with the European Union over a €2.4 billion fine relating to the search market, while Apple is being investigated by the European Commission for practices covering the App Store and Apple Pay.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

