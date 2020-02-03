 Italian operators fined for price rise collusion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italian operators fined for price rise collusion

03 FEB 2020

Italy’s competition regulator fined operators a combined €228 million for breaking competition rules by colluding to raise prices, after ruling changes made after they were forced to amend their billing terms were unfair to customers.

In a statement, competition regulator AGCM said Fastweb, Telecom Italia, Vodafone Italy and Wind Tre agreed to increase prices after being forced to switch from billing every 28 days to each month. Apparently operators colluded to ensure their income remained the same despite the number of bills sent to subscribers in a year declining.

ACGM began investigating in March 2018, timing which the regulator claimed had “effectively prevented the implementation of the agreement” because operators abandoned the planned price increases as a result of the probe.

Wind Tre, Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia ran into trouble with AGCM in 2018 when the three were fined €3.2 million for violating the country’s consumer code with “aggressive conduct” over billing practices.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Wind Tre mulls job cuts as competition bites

Iliad seeks end to Italy 5G sharing deal

Telecom Italia secures funding for 4G, 5G developments

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association