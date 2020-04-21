 Italian operator fine deadline extended - Mobile World Live
Home

Italian operator fine deadline extended

21 APR 2020

Italy’s competition regulator extended its deadline for a €228 million fine on the country’s largest operators, after adopting a government law to combat effects from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a bulletin, competition regulator AGCM stated Telecom Italia, Wind Tre, Vodafone Italy and Fastweb will have deadlines for payment extended from 15 May to 1 October, as businesses in Italy faced “difficulties” caused by Covid-19.

The regulator said it moved to extend its deadline after adopting the Italian government’s Cura Italia legislation, which was announced to address the economic and social impact of the respiratory disease.

All four operators were fined for colluding to raise prices to maintain income, after being forced to switch from billing customers from every 28 days to each calendar month. This was done to mitigate the number of bills sent to subscribers in a year declining.

Wind Tre, Telecom Italy and Vodafone Italia were fined by AGCM in 2018 for violating Italy’s consumer code over billing practices.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

